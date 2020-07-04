Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah celebrate first wedding anniversary





Pooja Batra and her husband Nawab Shah celebrated their first wedding anniversary today. On their D-day, Pooja treated her fans with some unseen wedding pictures.

She captioned the images, “A whole life time can lead to a moment Happy 1st Anniversary #julyisforlovers.”

Pooja's good friend Kashmere Shah commented: “Wow congratulations Pooja. You look lovely in this pic.” Pooja’s fans too showered love, one user said: “Wishing both of you a very very happy marriage anniversary ....stay blessed with smile together.” Another fan wrote: “Awwww happy anniversary love!”

Nawab too penned a heartfelt post for Pooja. Sharing a picture of them together, he said: “The universe gives each of our souls a twin , which is a reflection of our own souls , no mater how far apart these souls are separated , they will always find their way to one another I love you Pooja . Happy anniversary.”

Pooja and Nawb secretly got married on July 4, away from the media glare. Speaking about it to Bombay Times later in July, the ‘Virasat’ actress said, “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Nawab and Pooja have been part of the Hindi film industry for many years. Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 1995, while Nawab debuted in 1999.

This is Pooja’s second marriage. The former Miss India was earlier married to an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia. However, in 2002 the couple separated and Pooja shifted to Los Angeles, California. After nine years of marriage, Pooja and Sonu got officially divorced.