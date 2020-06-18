Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty leaves police station after giving statement





Mumbai police record Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Police is investigating the late actor’s suicide case. Rhea was interrogated for six hours.

Rhea was seen entering the police station at 11:30 dressed in a white kurta-pajama, gloves and white face mask. After six hours, she was seen leaving the police station.

According to report, Rhea was questioned about her relationship with Sushant’s family and friends. As per the report, Rhea and Sushant had major fallout over his flat mate Siddharth Patani. The late actor asked him to leave the apartment. Rhea had expressed her unhappiness about Sushant allowing his friend to stay in the house. Once Rhea decided to leave the apartment, she asked his sister to come and stay with her brother. However, after Sushant death, his family has distant themselves from Rhea.

A source informed the entertainment portal, “She told the police that once she decided to leave knowing Sushant's condition, she also informed his sister and asked her to come and stay with him. But once Sushant decided to end his life on Sunday, the family expressed their reservation about her presence at the funeral."

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha moved court and filed case in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against eight people including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ekta Kapoor for forcing Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide.

Filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar,Ekta Kapoor and director Dinesh were also named in the complaint. Police will also record the statement of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The complainant claimed that these persons created barrier in Sushant’s career. Ojha said that Sushant’s death had not only hurt the people of Bihar but the entire country. The complaint was lodged under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506.

“In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step,” the advocate said.