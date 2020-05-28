Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account hacked, later restored





On Thursday, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde took to her social media handle to inform that her Instagram account was hacked last night for about an hour. As soon as she informed the same to her technical team, they got into work and it got restored within an hour.

The ‘Mohenjo Daro’ actress informed her fans, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you.

She added, Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty.

On the work front, the southern sensation will be next seen in ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ alongside Akhil Akkineni. She also has an untitled film with Prabhas. In Bollywood, she was last seen in ‘Housefull 4’.