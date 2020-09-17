PM Narendra Modi turns 70: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor send wishes





Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday today and since morning wishes pouring in from every corner.

Our Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handle to wish our honourable PM. Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut and many more wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

Sharing a candid picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Salman Khan wrote, “Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come @narendramodi.” The snap seems to be a throwback picture of them together from an event in Gujarat. Wearing black Being Human T-shirt paired with denim, Salman Khan and PM Modi look engrossed in a conversation. The Prime Minister is seen sporting a Khadi Kurta pyjama paired with a Nehru Jacket.

Ailing Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi. he tweeted, “Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness.”

"Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! #HappyBirthdayPMModi," Kher tweeted along with the video.

Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister, "Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people," tweeted Kapoor. "Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi," his tweet further read.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and penned down a birthday wish for him. "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness, and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi," the 'Fashion' filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. "Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi," she tweeted.