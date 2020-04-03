PM Modi’s video message: Taapsee Pannu, Hema Malini, Rangoli Chandel react





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message asked the 130 crore countrymen. To switch off the lights on Sunday at 9pm for 9 minutes and lighting up lamps, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas outside of their houses or balconies by maintaining social distancing.

Anubhav Sinha# Mr Modi knows the people of this country like no one else does.

Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Corona virus. This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling Covid. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

Repeat: Sunday is an INDOORS show of solidarity. It is NOT diwali.

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2020

Reacting to the same, actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!” Her tweet received more than 1.3K replied in under an hour, most of which are trolling her for her reaction.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel welcomed the new initiative. “Lighting Diyas is a very good gesture, diya creates an ethereal aura which is very calming and effective, to show each other our support let’s do this, I love how @narendramodi ji also focuses on our emotional needs and tries to heal us in every way .... Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote in a tweet. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi tweeted a poem in Hindi about light to welcome the PM’s idea.

The PM said in his address, “On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony.” The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. He also advised people to do so from within their houses or balconies while practising social distancing.