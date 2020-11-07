PM Modi, Priyanka, Kareena celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' big win





Joe Biden has been elected as the next President of United States of America and Kamala Harris has been elected as the next vice-president of America. Their remarkable victory has been witnessed by the world and congratulatory wishes are pouring in from around the world.

Our honourable PM Narendra Modi took to his social media account to wish Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their grand victory in US election 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture Joe Biden and congratulated him on his ‘spectacular’ victory. He tweeted, “Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

Narendra Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris# Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the first few to celebrate the victory. “America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! #DemocracyRocks. Congratulations America,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of TV news.

Nick Jonas also shared a photo of Biden and Harris as he wrote, “Wow. My heart is full. #BidenHarris2020.” He also shared their tweets calling for making a fresh start and uniting a deeply divided America.

Abhay Deol posted a funny Instagram meme that depicts Statue of Liberty taking aim to toss Donald Trump away with a slingshot. “Yup. It happened!” he captioned the image. Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations on a new dawn...and the might of the common man who willed it. #PresidentBiden.” Riteish Deshmukh shared his thoughts, “Achha chalta hoon, duaon mein yaad rakhna.. Err.. Ok BI-DEN.”

Ali Fazal tweeted a photo from Biden and Harris’ victory speech and wrote, America!! This is truly amazinggg!!! This feels like the people’s victory. You can tell . #FireTrump #BidenHarris2020.” Richa Chaddha called it a moment of hope, “Biden Harris and a small dollop of hope ! 2020 ends better than it started.Heart exclamation.”