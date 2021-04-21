‘Please let me go’ grieving Hina Khan tells paps at the airport





Television actor Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac attest and the actress, who was in Srinagar for some work returned to Mumbai with family members to pay her last respect to her father.

Hina was clicked at the airport in a track pant with her head covered in the hoodie. She was in a hurry and was seen requesting the paparazzi to let her go.

Sharing the picture of Hina being hounded by the paps at the airport, her former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Vikas Gupta wrote, “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shouts ‘face pe light maar’ and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle.”

While talking to ETimes TV last year, Hina had shared how her dad always supported her decision to join showbiz. "I don't know how many people know about it. But I came to Mumbai lying and only my father knew about it. I had only discussed it with my father and nobody knew what I was doing in Mumbai. My mother and other family members thought I was in Delhi. Only my dad knew about it. My father has been my partner in crime in whatever decisions I have taken in life. In the future also whatever I will do or now whatever I am doing, I am going to share it with my father. I take my father in favour first and when my mom gets angry I put the entire blame on my father (laughs). He gets shocked and gets all the scolding from my mom. I have always been my dad's princess. Even during Bigg Boss 11, it was written behind my bed 'Daddy's Girl' and that I have been since childhood.”

Hina’s close friends from the industry like Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani also paid tribute to her father on social media.