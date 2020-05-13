'PK' actor Sai Gundewar passes away of brain cancer at 42





Popular television and film actor Sai Gundewar passed away in Mumbai after battling brain cancer. He breathed his last on May 10, 2020. Last year, he went to Los Angeles for cancer treatment.

The actor is best known for his roles in Aamir Khan starrer 'PK', 'Rock On' and 'David’ and few more.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed condolence on the untimely and sudden demise of Sai on Twitter. He wrote, "Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!"

Sai was also a contestant on the popular reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla' season 4. He also played cameos in Bollywood movies like '‘I, Me Aur Main', 'Baazaar', 'Yuvvraaj' and starred on the reality show 'Survivor'.

Sai Gundewar also featured in several advertisements and television commercials.

The actor married fashion designer Sapana Amin on January 26, 2016.