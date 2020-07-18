Priyanka Chopra turns 38: Kareena, Anushka, Sonam, Farhan wish the Desi Girl





The Desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today and her Bollywood pals from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Madhur Bhandarkar wished the birthday girl on their social media handle.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here’s wishing you a splendid birthday.”

“Happy birthday @priyankachopra… May you continue to inspire the world. Hugs from across the globe…” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram stories, Qureshi wrote, “My girl crush teaching me how it’s done. Happy birthday.”

Actor Rakul Preet called Priyanka a “rockstar” in her birthday wish while Mandana Karimi called Priyanka a “queen”.

Farhan shared a photo from their film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ and wrote, “ Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug,” he wrote.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted two pictures of herself with Priyanka from an award function and wrote, “Happy Birthday Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today and I can’t wait to meet you in person.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with the actor from one of his fashion shows and penned a heartfelt birthday wish.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who directed Priyanka in ‘Fashion’, wrote, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra, May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed.”