Pis Arjun Rampal carries son Arik on shoulder on Budapest Street

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal headed to Budapest with partner Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik ahead of the second shooting schedule of ‘Dhaakad’. The actor who donned a platinum blonde look is seen carrying his adorable son on his shoulder.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad."

Gabriella is also seen posing with their son. Fans of the actor are in awe of the photos. A fan wrote, "Wow." Another commented on Arik's photos , "So cute."

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Dhakaad’, the film features Kangana Ranaut in the female lead. She is yet to join Arjun in Budapest. In the film, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist while Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Agent. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. The first schedule of the film was shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film also stars Divya Dutta.