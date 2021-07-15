Pics of Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmarâ€™s Haldi ceremony goes viral





Former â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16th and pictures of the coupleâ€™s pre-wedding festivities are circulated on the net.

The bride-to-be was dressed in yellow outfit and haldi is splashed all over her face. The venue is decorated with flowers and she is seen enjoying a gala time with friends and relatives.

Rahul, on the other, kept it simple and wore a matching mint green kurta pyjama and he too is having the haldi ceremony with friends and relatives.

Rahul shared a video on his official handle from their Mehendi ceremony in which he can be seen holding Disha's henna-clad hands as 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' .

Meamwhile, Disha shared a boomerang and a few pictures and captioned them, "With my Handsome ?????? @rahulvaidyarkv."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced the date of their wedding last week through a social media post. It read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."