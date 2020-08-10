Pics: Kareena, Taimur visit Karisma Kapoor’s house





On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi were spotted outside Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The mother-son duo was dressed in casual but they never forgot to don mask.

Kareena Kapoor as usual looked stylish in a black Puma jogger and a simple, oversized crisp white shirt with white matching sneakers. She is accessorized with an expensive taupe-coloured Hermes bag. While the little munchkin wore a pair of jeans and an orange T-shirt. He held his mom’s hand.

They obliged to the media request and posed for pictures.









