Pics: Kareena, Taimur visit Karisma Kapoor’s house

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 10th August 2020,09:08


On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi were spotted outside Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The mother-son duo was dressed in casual but they never forgot to don mask.

Kareena Kapoor as usual looked stylish in a black Puma jogger and a simple, oversized crisp white shirt with white matching sneakers. She is accessorized with an expensive taupe-coloured Hermes bag. While the little munchkin wore a pair of jeans and an orange T-shirt. He held his mom’s hand.

They obliged to the media request and posed for pictures.
