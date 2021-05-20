Pics: Kangana Ranaut heads to Manali post recovering from Covid-19





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut headed to Manali after recovering from Covid-19. The ‘Queen’ actress is spotted at Mumbai airport. She was dressed in a printed orange saree and a matching deep back plain blouse. She donned a pair of black glasses and wore a mask as a protective measure. She carried a classy Hermes Kelly handbag worth Rs 7 lakh. She is accessorized with pearl choker necklace.

While making her way to the entry gate, she asked the paps if any one of them got tested positive for coronavirus. She even asked who all got vaccinated until now.

Kangana Ranaut asked the paparazzi, "Kis kis ko hua corona? Who all got vaccines?”

For few seconds, she took off her mask and posed for the paparazzi. She left for Manali to spend some quality time with her family.