Pic: Salman Khan adorably holds his niece Ayat in his arms





Salman Khan strikes a pose with newborn daughter of sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Ayat Sharma. The picture showed Salman Khan holding Ayat in his arms with his mother Salma Khan standing beside them and happily looking at them.

Arpita wrote a lovely caption for the picture, “There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give,” she wrote with the picture.

Arpita delivered her second baby on Bhaijaan’s birthday and Salman is overwhelmed to receive the best birthday gift ever.

During a media intereaction, Salman expressed his feeling of tuning uncle on his birthday, “I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad to December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family. In fact, I just tweeted to my fans that I really want to thank them for their love and good wishes. I have become mama again, I am an uncle too bas kisike baap nehi bane.”

The newborn is named Ayat and when he was asked about the meaning of the name, he said, “There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse.” According to Salman the name was suggested by his father. He said, “Basically the idea was if I would have a daughter, her name would be this and now we are giving those ‘name’ to these children.”