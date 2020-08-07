Pic: Rhea Chakraborty leaves ED office after 8 hours of grilling





Rhea Chakraborty left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at 8.35 pm today, August 7, after being grilled for eight-and-a-half hours. Rhea arrived at the ED office at around 12 noon and left 8:35 pm. She was accompanied by her father and brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed FIR against Rhea and her close ones for his son’s abetment to suicide. The actress was questioned by ED to investigate the money-laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED got involved after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna, alleging that Rhea and her family pocketed Rs 15 crore from the late actor's account, tortured him and pushed him to suicide.

As per CNN, Rhea didn't collaborate with the ED officials throughout the interrogation and most of her replies were of one-liner, "I don't remember,” “I don't know exactly".

Prior to Rhea, her manager Shruti Modi, was interrogated by ED officials.