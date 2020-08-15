Pic: Amitabh plants Gulmohar sapling after becoming Covid-19 free





After becoming Covid-19 free, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is seen at the premises of his bungalow, Prateeksha planting sapling of Gulmohar tree which was uprooted months ago. The actor planted the sapling on his mother Teji Bachcchan’s birth anniversary.

The ‘Paa’ actor shared few photos in which she is seen wearing a tracksuit, a mask and a beanie.

Big B captioned his post stating, "T 3626 - This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house 'Prateeksha' in 1976... the recent storm brought it down... yesterday Aug 12th on my Mother's birthday I replanted another fresh new 'Gulmohar' at the same spot, in her name..."

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote on his blog and it read as "they that are settled, do get uprooted through natures harsh conditions and rules... but when was it not allowed to resettle the uprooted again... yes the night is dark and deep... but when did any stop you from lighting a diya...

That emblem that symbol of time place affection love and ceremony through the years from 1976 to 2020, did come down in natures storm... but today on the auspicious day of Ma’s birth did I resurrect it by planting another fresh new Gulmohar in her name, exactly where the 'emblematic symbol' had fallen...

And in her memory did I plant two more to look after and guard over here... the ‘Bakul’ and the ‘Bahava’ tree... they with the essence and beauty of their unique flower blooms... much like the essence and uniqueness of Ma..."