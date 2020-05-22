PIA Crash: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Neha Dhupia express grief





In a tragic incident, Pakistan International Airlines flight PK8303 flying from Lahore to Karachi suffered a horrific accident just minute before landing. About 97 people lost their lives and many injured.

Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Ali Zafar, Armaan Malik expressed grief over the incident.

Here’s what they tweeted:-

Actress Neha Dhupia was shocked with this news and prayed as she paid her condolences. Her tweet read, “Such tragic news ... prayers” Pakistani actor Ali Fazal too tweeted, “PIA plane crash. Another devastating news of the year. Prayers for the deceased and their families. Heartbreaking. 2020, can’t you just .....!” Actress Isha Koppikar tweeted, “Just read about the plane crash in #Karachi. Can’t imagine what’s happening in the world - forest fires, coronavirus, gas leak, cyclone, plane crash. Praying for the well-being of everyone in every part of the world.”

Singers Armaan Malik and Adnan Sami also paid this condolence to the families in his tweet. Anupam Kher’s tweet read, “Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured.”

Besides Bollywood celebs, Pakistani actors like Saba Qamar, Veena Malik also expressed their heartfelt condolence.