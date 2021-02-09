Photos: The Kapoor family arrive at Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 09th February 2021,05:02


Veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at his Chembur residence on Tuesday morning. He was 58. He suffered a massive heart attack. The Kapoor family is totally devastated as this is second death in the family within 10 months. Veteran actor and Rajiv Kapoor’s elder brother Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April, 2020.

On learning the news, the members of the Kapoor family rushed to Rajiv’s residence. Close friends of the family also reached the deceased actor’s house to pay their last respect.

 Kapoor family members including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey, Prem Chopra, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, girlfriend Tara Sutaraia, Khushboo Sundar, Raza Murad were among the several celebrities to gather at the Kapoor residence for Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral.

Tara Sutaria
babita
neetu kapoor
babita
randhir kapoor
randhir kapoor
rajic kapoor
ayan mukherjee
rajiv kapoor
rajiv kapoor
karisma kapoor


