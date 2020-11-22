Photos: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s face revealed





Paparazzi have finally able to capture Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s adorable daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. The doting mother stepped out with her daughter and was clicked by the media persons. Samisha is a bundle of cuteness and one can’t take their eyes off from her.

While the actress was seen in light blue coloured shirt paired with denims and silver coloured loafers. The little munchkin looked cute as a button in pink shirt and jeans with matching hairband. She clings to her mother’s shoulder.

On February 25th 2020, Shipa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

Shilpa, 44, announced the arrival of their second child with a heartfelt post of the little one holding fingers, she wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

Shilpa's post also explained the meaning of Samisha, "Sa in Sanskrit is 'to have', and Misha in Russian stands for 'someone like God'. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, their son Viaan in 2012.