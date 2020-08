Photos: Shilpa Shetty brings Ganpati Bappa home





Like every year, this year also Shilpa Shetty brings Ganpati Bappa home. But this year is special as it is daughter Samisha’s first Ganesh Utsav.

Pictures of Shilpa collecting Lord Ganesha idol from a workshop are doing the round on net.

She was dressed in a pink and yellow traditional outfit and wore a mask and gloves.