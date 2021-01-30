Photos: Shahrukh Khan, son AbRam drop Suhana at the airport





Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan left for New York to pursue her studies and the doting father dropped Suhana at the airport in a red swanky car. Little brother AbRam also came to see his sister off.

The superstar dropped off Suhana at the entry gate of the airport. After she entered the airport, King Khan left with his son.

The superstar sported an army green jacket over a t-shirt, and denim. He donned a cap and a face mask. On the other hand, little Abram looked cute in black and face mask. Video of Shahrukh Khan dropping his daughter at the airport is doing the round on net.

Suhana lately seen partying with friends Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai. They are all thick friends for years and often hang together.