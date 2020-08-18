Photos: Sanjay Dutt, Manyata, sister Priya Dutt at Kokilaben hospital





Pictures of cancer-stricken Sanjay Dutt making rounds of Mumbai Kokilabehen hospital are doing the rounds on net. It is said that the ‘Panipat’ actor will have initial chemotherapy session in Mumbai before flying to the US or Singapore.

The actor is seen with wife Manyata, who recently returned from Dubai. His sister Priya Dutt, Namrata Dutt and few more close ones accompanied the actor. It seems the treatment of the actor initiated.

Dutt was seen in kurta pyjama and all of them donned face mask to prevent from Covid-19. Two times Sanjay was spotted outside Kokilabehen hospital. He showed thump-up to his fans and media persons standing outside.











