Photos: Salman Khan, niece Ayat celebrate birthday at Panvel farmhouse





Salman Khan shares his birthday with niece Ayat Sharma and the uncle-niece duo celebrated birthday at the superstar’s farmhouse at Panvel. It was a low0key affair with close family members and friends. It was Ayat’s first birthday and Salman Khan’s 55th.

The duo cut 6-tier carousel cake. The guests like included Salman’s father Salim Khan, brother Sohail, sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul, comedian Sunil Grover, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and politician Baba Siddique among others.

Papa Aayush Sharma shared a cute picture with his daughter to wish his little princess. “Happy Birthday my Ayat .. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, “Papa” love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father. May you always keep the sparkle in your eyes .. May you always spread love with your beautiful smiles.. May you always get what makes you happy. I’m blessed to have you in my life. It’s true, One day you’ll outgrow my arms but you’ll never outgrow my heart.”

Earlier, speaking about celebrating his birthday this year, Salman Khan said, “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else,” he said. “I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe.”

At mid-night, Salman Khan cut cake in the presence of media persons.

Here are pictures from Salman and Ayat’s intimate birthday celebration: -