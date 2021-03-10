Photos: Saif, Kareena spotted together first time after child’s birth





Bollywood cherished couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted for the first time in Bandra after the birth of their second child.

While Kareena donned a blue kaftan, Saif was dressed in a white tee and cargo shorts. Both wore masks. They took their new car out for a test drive.

On 21st February, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were blessed with their second child, a baby boy. On International Women's Day (8 March), Kareena treated her fans with the first photo of her newborn. On International Women's Day (8 March), Kareena shared the first photo of her newborn.

The photo is too cute to handle and the monochrome picture showed the newbron resting on her mommy’s arm.















