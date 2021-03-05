Photos: Saif Ali Khan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan gets his first Covid-19 vaccine dose. People above 60 can register themselves for vaccination and those above 45 with comorbidities can get vaccinated. The Nawb aged 50 and he got his first coronavirus vaccine dose today at Bandra Kurla Complex.

The 50-year-old was dressed in blue shirt and grey pant. He covered his nose and mouth with his usual red bandana. He was clicked while exiting the centre. Saif said 'hi' to the photographers and also gave 'salute' from his car.

Filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan and the actor’s mother Pinkie Roshan also get vaccinated. Southern superstar turned politician Kamal Haasan also got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kamal Haasan urged people people to take vaccine when their turn comes. His post read, “Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready (sic).”

Veteran actor Satish Shah also received first dose of vaccine.







