Photos: Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle breaks down at the hospital





Choreographer Remo D’Souza suffered heart attack and he underwent angiography at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. His wife Lizelle D’Souza is by her side. Remo’s wife is spotted outside the hospital and she is seen breaking into tears.

Remo’s good friend and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan also seen outside Kokilaben hospital on Friday evening with Lizelle.

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan opened up about Remo’s health. He said, “He is fine, thank you for asking. I couldn’t believe it when I heard he had a heart attack. He had angiography and he’s doing well. I was there at the hospital for an hour. But I didn’t go inside to see him. This goddamned COVERAGE ID has made human contact so difficult. Anyway, his wife is there to take care of him. Hopefully, he’ll be home soon.”

Ahmed got tearful talking about Remo. “We’ve known one another for twenty years. He started his career as a choreographer with me. We don’t meet or talk every day. But the bond is there. When something like this happens it just shakes you. There is no certainty about life.”

Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza gave Indian Express a health update and said that the next 24 hours are very important. She mentioned, "It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important."

We wish Remo a speedy recovery!