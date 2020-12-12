Photos: Punit Pathak gets married to Nidhi Moony Singh in Lonavala





In the presence of close family members and friends, Punit J Pathak gets married to his ladylove Nidhi Moony Singh in Lonavala. Among his industry friends, Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Yashaswini Dayama were present.

The newly married shared pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony. The bride looked stunning in a pink embellished lehenga while the groom looked dapper in a light pink sherwani.

Bharti Singh shared a video from the wedding and captioned it, “Congratulations my favourite couple @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh ????????????????????????????????????#happylife #married.”

Bharti is seen shaking legs with her husband Haarsh at the wedding.

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh met on the sets of dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and later worked together in reality TV show Dil Hai Hindustani.

On the work front, Punit recently choreographed the song ‘Bhula Dunga’ featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Here’s wishing Punit and Nidhi a happy married life!