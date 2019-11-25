Photos: Priyanka Chopra visits Shabana Azmi to offer her condolence





Priyanka Chopra with her brother Siddharth Chopra paid a visit to Shabana Azmi to offer condolence. Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away at the age of 93 due to age related disease. PeeCee donned a white shirt and blue denims paired with black glass. She tied her hair in a bun. She was clicked while she was stepping into her car.

Bollywood celebs like Tabu, Boney Kapoor, Urmilla Matondkar and Sayami Kher visited Shabana Azmi’s residence to pay their last respect. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Rishi Kapoor also arrived to pay their tribute to the departed soul.

Shabana Azmi’s husband and veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of his mother-in-law’s demise.

"She was 93 and was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. For certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related," he said.

"Ultimately they brought her home. She wanted to come back to her own room where she stayed for a day or two and then passed away. Shabana is in Mumbai," Akhtar, who is in the US, told PTI.

She acted in movies like 'Bazaar', 'Umrao Jaan' and Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film 'Salaam Bombay!' She was last seen in Shaadi Ali's 'Saathiya'.

After Kaifi Azmi's demise in 2002, she wrote an autobiography, 'Kaifi and I' which has also been adapted to a play 'Kaifi aur Main'.

Kaifi is survived by her son Baba Azmi and daughter Shabana Azmi.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Vindu Dara Singh, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also paid a visit to Shaukat Kaifi’s residence after her demise.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tweeted, “Shaukat Azmi. Not just an amazing and loving mother to Shabana and Baba, but to almost everyone that visited her home. She was an Institution in her own right. Brilliant actor. Shaukat Appa will be missed by all. @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu #ShaukatAzmi #ShaukatKaifi,” he wrote.

Urmila Matondkar also moured her death, ““RIP #shaukatazmi a life so very well lived and loved. Consider myself lucky to have spent some precious time with her. My deepest condolences to Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Baba Azmi and Tanve Azmi.” “Meri badi pyaari.. RIP #shaukat aapa you l live in our hearts always..,” Divya Dutta wrote.

Musician Amjad Ali Khan tweeted, “Very sad to know about the passing away of Veteran actor Shaukat Azmi. May her soul rest in peace #ShaukatAzmi @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu”

“Our love, prayers, wishes are with @AzmiShabana @babaazmi @Javedakhtarjadu @tanviazmi and their families,” actor Danish Husain also tweeted.

Her last rites were conducted on Saturday noon.













