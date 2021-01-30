Photos: Preggers Kareena visits Karisma’s house with Taimur





Today, heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted visiting sister Karisma Kapoor’s house with her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The mommy-to-be was dressed in complete black, a black hoodie with matching jogger pants. She wore hot pink flats, a white mask and red lipstick. She kept her hair open and waved to the paparazzi after stepping out of the car. While little Taimur also waved to the paps. The little munchkin sports a black tee with beige track pants and white sneakers.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child in February. Lately, the couple moved to their new house which has a bigger space for their two kids.









