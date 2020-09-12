Photos: Poonam Pandey ties the knot with Sam Bombay





Controversial queen Poonam Pandey tied the knot with fiancé Sam Bombay.

Poonam shared few pictures of her and Sam as a bride and a groom. She captioned them, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Poonam wore a navy blue embroidered lehenga with a huge mangtika and kaleere while Sam donned colour-coordinated sherwani posing alongside her.

She also shared picture from her mehendi ceremony.

In July this year, the sexy siren got engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay. The actress proudly flaunted her engagement ring.

On July 23, Poonam Pandey’s boyfriend, took to his Instagram account to share the news of their engagement. Sharing a picture with her fiancée, the man exclaimed, "We finally did it!" (sic)

Pandey commented on the post by writing, "Best feeling," followed by a red heart.

Poonam Pandey’s Instagram handle has many lovey-dovey images of her with her boyfriend.

This year on March 11, Sam Bombay also wished Poonam adorably on her birthday. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple.











