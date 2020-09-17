Photos: Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay leave for honeymoon





Newly married couple Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay left for honeymoon. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport five days after hush-hush wedding. The sexy siren was dressed in light pink top and white pant. She is accessorised with mangalsutra and donned sindoor. Poonam kept her hair open.

Poonam tied the knot with fiancé Sam Bombay five days ago, 11th September.

Poonam shared few pictures of her and Sam as a bride and a groom. She captioned them, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

Poonam wore a navy blue embroidered lehenga with a huge mangtika and kaleere while Sam donned colour-coordinated sherwani posing alongside her.

She also shared picture from her mehendi ceremony.

In July this year, the sexy siren got engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay. The actress proudly flaunted her engagement ring.

On July 23, Poonam Pandey’s boyfriend, took to his Instagram account to share the news of their engagement. Sharing a picture with her fiancée, the man exclaimed, "We finally did it!" (sic)

Pandey commented on the post by writing, "Best feeling," followed by a red heart.

Poonam Pandey’s Instagram handle has many lovey-dovey images of her with her boyfriend.

This year on March 11, Sam Bombay also wished Poonam adorably on her birthday. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple.