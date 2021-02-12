Photos: Neetu Kapoor, Babita, Karisma, Alia at Rajiv Kapoor’s prayer meet





The Kapoor family gathered at late Rajiv Kapoor’s Chembur residence for his prayer meet. Pictures of the Kapoor family members arriving at the late actor’s house is doing the round. We can spot Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jian, Aadar Jain and few more.

Alia Bhatt was also spotted. She was also present at the funeral of Rajiv Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor died of major heart attack at his residence on Tuesday morning. He was 58.

Elder brother Randhir Kapoor said that Rajiv has no medical history.

"I am left alone in this house," he said in an interview.

Randhir told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."

Randhir also spoke about losing three of his siblings in the span of a year, Ritu Nanda died in January 2020, and Rishi Kapoor died in April. "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he said.

He added that the family performed a small puja for Rajiv, instead of a traditional 'chautha' due to coronavirus pandemic.

He also talked about the day of Rajiv's death, Randhir said, "Well, I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house".











