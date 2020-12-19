Photos: Mom-to-be Kareena steps out with mom Babita in comfy outfit





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan Pataudi was spotted in the city with her mother and veteran actress Babita for a stroll. The 40-year-old actress looks simple in a comfy outfit with mask to remain safe.

She tied her hair in a bun and spotted without make-up. While Babita donned a white t-shirt top with comfy white pyjamas. Kareena Kapoor Khan waved to the paparazzi before entering her residence.

Before going on maternity leave, Bebo wraped up her professional commitments. She has shot for an ad.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ alongside Aamir Khan.