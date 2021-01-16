Photos: Kareena, Taimur attend Nikhil Dwivedi son's birthday bash





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan Pataudi attended Nikhil Dwivedi’s son’s birthday bash. The mom-son duo was spotted arriving for the party.

Kareena as usual looked gorgeous in a lime green outfit while the little munchkin looked cute in a black t-shirt. The preggers is seen busy with her phone while the little on waved to the paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, Taimur stepped out of his Bandra home to feed a cow.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.