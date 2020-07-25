Photos: Kareena Kapoor visits Karisma’s house with son Taimur





Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted arriving at sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The little nawab looked cute as a bottom as he was dressed in orange tee and blue denim walking with his mom. Taimur holds his mom’s hand and donned a mask for safety measures.

Bebo opted for a floral frock and tied her hair in a bun. She as usual looked pretty.

The ‘Angrezi Medium’ star wants her son to have a normal upbringing. The doting parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan did not like paps to chase Taimur everytime. They wanted him to have a normal upbringing.

She further added, “I would like him to do something with his life and then I would like people to appreciate him. He is still very small and he should actually be given a chance rather than having so much of this kind of pressure that is already on him. It is so scary,” she said.

Constant media attention on Taimur makes Kareena paranoid at times. Bebo said, “Of course, as a mother I am paranoid. Every mother is paranoid about their child. But the more I think about it or think about putting a kala theeka or not send him out of the house, I think that is being over paranoid, so I am just trying to let him have a normal life.”

At the same event, the proud mom Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that love to see Taimur as a cricketer when he grows up. She said, “I wouldn’t want to choose, I hope he chooses,” she further added, “Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer.”