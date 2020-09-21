Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 40th birthday with family





Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 today and she celebrated her special day with her family. Bebo’s parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor were also present. Sister Karisma Kapoor too was present.

The family posed for a family photograph. The birthday cake of the actress is very enchanting. Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor also posed for the camera.

The birthday girl was dressed in a pale green floral printed outfit and with no make-up on.











