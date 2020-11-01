Photos: Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in a comfy attire





Kareena Kapoor Khan is five months pregnant and the mommy-to-be was spotted outside her residence dressed in a comfy outfit. Her maternity look and baby bump are quite evident. Her mother and veteran actress Babita was also spotted with her in confutable white dress.

In the pics, the ‘3 Idiots’ actress was seen wearing a printed kaftan style one piece dress which had managed to hide her baby bump perfectly. She had completed her look with black slippers and had tied her hair in a back bun. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was also seen wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

Lately, Bebo shared a picture of her in which she is seen getting head massage from her mother. On Friday, Bebo shared an image in which she is seen relaxing on a couch and getting message from her mother Babita.

The 40-year-old actor captioned the photo, "Maa ke haath ka... maalish”. The actress was dressed in an all comfy white printed gown, while her mother donned an orange-white striped shirt.

The ‘3 Idiots’ closest pal and her sister Karisma Kapoor dropped comment on Kareena’s post. Malaika wrote, "So Sweet." Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoticons. Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others also loved Kareena's photo. Sister Karisma Kapoor too dropped heart emotions.

Kareena is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple already has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

On the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.











