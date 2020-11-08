Photos: Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu honeymooning in Maldives





Newly married Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu jetted off to Maldives for honeymoon. On Sunday, kajal shared few breathtakingly honeymoon pictures. She looked sensuous in a red outfit. she donned a hat and black glasses. The actress posed adorably with her hubby.

"My beach essentials," the actress captioned one of the posts. Kajal shared few stunning solo pictures of her.

On Saturday, Gautam Kitchlu posted a picture of himself posing at an aesthetically pleasing location in Maldives. He wrote: "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue." He also posted a picture of the cockpit of a plane and wrote: "Alternative profession?"

Before taking off, the ‘Singham’ actress shared picture of her passport and bag which carried the name Kajal Kitchlu. After wedding, Kajal changed her named to Kajal Kitchlu.

On being asked about her new name, Kajal had told Filmibeat. “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting”.

On October 30th, Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple wedded according to Kashmiri and Punjabi traditions. Pictures and videos of their pre-wedding, wedding and reception did the round on net.











