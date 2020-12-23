Photos: Jaya Bachchan goes shopping with grandson Agastya Nanda





Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan was spotted in the city with grandson Agastya Nanda. The grandmother-grandson duo clicked outside a store. both donned mask and maintained safe distance between them.

Jaya Bachchan was seen wearing a multi-coloured kurta which she had paired with orange coloured palazzo, maroon dupatta and a cream coloured clutch. She donned a pair of glass. While Agastya looked dapper in his light-coloured t-shirt teamed with shaded denims and a pair of white sneakers.

Check out the photos here: