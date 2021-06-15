Photos: Inside Geeta Basra’s virtual baby shower ceremony





Geeta Basra is expecting her second child with her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh and the expected mommy had a virtual baby shower ceremony. Geeta strikes a pose with Harbhajan and their daughter.

She thanked her friends for organising the baby shower and she had a virtual meeting her friends and thanked them. The mommy-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder dress.

“My girls are the best! What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don’t know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up.. during such times it’s when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on.. but you girls really out did yourselves! All sitting across different parts of the world thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected! ???? Thank you my loves and I’m so blessed to have you in my life! ?????????? and hubby @harbhajan3 well done on being such a good accomplice!” her Instagram post read.

She gave us a glimpse of the beautiful decoration. Balloons and cakes featured on the photos.

Harbhajan and Geeta tied the knot on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar. They are parents to a four-year-old daughter named Hinaya, and their second child is due in July.











