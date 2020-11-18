Photos: Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali celebration





Television queen Ekta Kapoor hosted a lavish Diwali party at her Juhu residence and it was graced by who’s who of telly world. Ridhi Dogra, Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy were among others to attend the bash.

Ekta Kapoor captioned the group photo, "No Diwali party This year! But the beautiful outfit by @manishmalhotraworld n few friends over made it a celebration enough!!! [sic]" Hina Khan commented on her post, saying, "What fun yaaaa".

Mrunal Thakur captioned the Diwali photo, "Happy Diwali. @ektarkapoor thank you sweetheart." Ekta commented on her post, saying, "Cutie so good to see you"

Ridhi Dogra, who was part of the Diwlai bash also wrote, "The new entry stamps to any get together - Rapid Covid tests at the gate! So amazing that you did that for each of us @ektarkapoor Because health comes first. Thank you for a safe, warm and happy diwali celebration. In tensed times like this, it's a blessing to be able to come together and lift each other up. And thank God Diwali is here just for that!!! To all the beauties I met. - Girls I truly meant what I said 'we got each other'. Rise and shine and know we are all there solid for one another. Love, light, protection and prosperity to you and yours. Happy happy diwali to all of you"

Hina Khan posted Diwali night photos at Ekta Kapoor's residence. She captioned her post: A night to remember #Diwali2020



























