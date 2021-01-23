Photos: Groom-to-be Varun Dhawan spotted in Alibaug





Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s respective families reached Alibaug where the wedding is scheduled to be held. The groom-to-be Varin Dhawan was spotted outside the venue, ‘The Mansion House’. The actor was dressed in white tee and blue denim with a pair of sneakers and donned a mask.

Varun Dhawan took off his mask and smile at the paparazzi. His glass fell out while getting out of the car and the actor leaned down to pick it up.

For Covid-19 guidelines, only handful of guests were invited. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline Fernandez will make to the wedding festivities. Noted designer Manish Malhotra was also invited.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is said to be choreographed Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s sangeet. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also spotted at the venue.

On Friday night, Varun hosted a bachelor's party with few of his friends. The party went till the wee hours of the morning. Loud music was heard from the venue.

The couple will get married at the lavish beach resort, 'The Mansion House' in Alibaug. It is learnt that the wedding planner who planned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding is in charge of Varun and Natasha's wedding.











