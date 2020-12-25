Photos: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar dazzle at their wedding reception





Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25th and their wedding reception was a lavish affair. The newly married couple looked stunning together at the reception. The wedding bash was attended by close family members and friends.

The pictures of their nikaah and wedding reception circulated on net.

The new bride looked heavenly in a red and golden lehenga with matching ornaments. While the groom Zaid Darbar looked dapper in a black embroided sherwani. Ismail Darbar and his wife posed for the photographs. While Gauahar’s sister Nigar Khan dazzled in green sharara.













