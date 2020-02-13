Hand-in-hand Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh back home post vacation





Happily married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to the bay after enjoying beach vacation to an undisclosed location. The couple was clicked at Mumbai airport and looking cheerful. Both of them are dressed in comfy clothes.

Deepika Padukone looked chic in a sleeveless orange knot front top teamed up with a pair of denims and white shoes. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a white t – shirt and matching denims.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ in which Ranveer will enact the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.