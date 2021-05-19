Photos: Cyclone Tauktae creates chaos outside Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction home





Cyclone Tauktae has created havoc in Mumbai and destruction is seen outside Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction property in Mumbai. Tress are uprooted near the actor’s under-construction house in Bandra.

Pictures and videos of the destruction are being circulated on net. Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor’s house was also badly affected by the cyclone. A huge tree uprooted and blocked the street outside Ekta and Jeetendra's bungalow in the Juhu locality of Mumbai.

Neetu Kapoor often visits the construction site. Sometimes, Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt also pays visit to the construction site to look into the development.



