Photos: Celebs grace Punit J Pathak, Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding reception





After an intimate wedding, choreographer Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony had a dreamy and fun-filled wedding reception. Which was graced by noted choreographers including Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh, Suresh Mukund and others. Comedy queen Bharti Singh also graced the event with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Mouni Roy also attended the wedding reception Punit J Pathak, Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding reception.

The newly wedded also shook legs at the event. Mouni Roy, Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan struck a pose together. Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan posed for a picture with Punit and Nidhi.

Choreographer Paul Marshal posed with Shakti Mohan.

Here are few stunning pictures from the event.