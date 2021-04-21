Photos: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika return to Mumbai





Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai from Chennai with their adorable daughter Vamika.

The actress accompanied her hubby with their daughter in Chennai for the ongoing IPL 2021 match.

Little Vamika was clicked at the Mumbai airport while making exit. The little angle clanged to her mommyâ€™s arms while Virat walks ahead of them.

While the â€˜Pariâ€™ actress looked stunning in a white shirt and blue sling, Virat looked dapper in a black and red polo shirt.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11 and recently the doting parents celebrated two-month anniversary of their daughter. The actress celebrated Vamikaâ€™s two-month birthday celebration with a rainbow-themed cake and wrote, "Happy two months to us" over it.

Anushka Sharma also shared a photograph of her daughter and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."















