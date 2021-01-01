Photos: Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya celebrate New Year





Amitabh Bachchan welcomed New Year with his family at his residence. Pictures from the Bachchan’s New Year celebration are doing the round on net. The picture showed Amitabh Bahchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan enjoying family time together.

Aishwarya gave us a glimpse of their New Year celebration. Four picture was shared by the ‘Jazbaa’ actor. The first one is of the entire family wearing colourful hats. The second picture is a solo picture of Aaradhya wearing a New Year crown and holding flowers, the third picture is of the mother-daughter duo smiling at the camera. The final picture is also of Aiswarya and their little princess.

Aishwarya captioned the pictures as, "LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS. HAPPY 2021."

On New Year’s eve, Amitabh Bachchan shared a funny selfie of himself. He wished fans saying, "Peace love and harmony 2021 .."

Year 2020 was terrible for the Bachchan because except Jaya Bachchan, all the family members contracted Covid-19 but they defeated the virus successfully.









