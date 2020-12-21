Photos: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan shoot at Taj Mahal for ‘Atrangi Re’





‘Atrangi Re’ shooting is underway and Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan was spotted shooting at the famous historical fort, the Taj Mahal in Agra.

On Monday, paparazzi clicked Akshay and Sara at Taj Mahal where they are surrounded by team members of the movie and general public. Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan was seen in traditional attires. The Khiladi Kumar donned the attire of an emperor while the ‘Collie No 1’ actress sported a pink traditional attire.

Earlier, Akshay shared a video of himself twirling at the entry of Taj Mahal in emperor avatar. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Wah Taj!#AtrangiRe @aanandlrai @arrahman @saraalikhan95 @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma @tseries.official @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms."

‘Atrangi Re’ heled by Anand L Rai of ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Shamitabh’ fame is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma. AR Rahman has composed the songs for the same. It is scheduled for 2021 release.









