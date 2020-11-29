Photos: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s tilak ceremony





After the roka ceremony, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had tilak ceremony. Pictures and videos of Aditya and Shweta’s tilak ceremony are doing the round on net. The bride-to-be looked stunning in an orange, embroidered saree while the ‘Indian idol’ host looked dapper in a dark blue printed kurta pyjama.

In one of the pictures, veteran singer and Aditya’s father Udit Narayan and his wife--standing on either side of the soon-to-be married couple. In another picture, all four of them posed together for a family picture. The third picture showed Aditya and Shweta embracing one another.

Speaking to Times of India about the tilak ceremony,?Aditya said, “Basically all men apply tilak on their forehead. It is an auspicious beginning to the wedding, which is a close knit function with family members and close friends.”

Aditya also opened about his wedding, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

Aditya and Shweta met on the set of ‘Shaapit’ in 2010 and had been together since then.

Aditya had spoken about how his affair with Shweta Agarwal all started, “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’ because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”